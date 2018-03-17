Top 5 electric bikes & scooters with highest range: Now no range anxiety if you have one of these

Electric two-wheelers are becoming an important part of the market, especially in India. With the Government of India's 2030 vision, there has been an increased focus on electric vehicles over the past few years. The recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 has also seen some of the most interesting vehicles till date and many of them were launched at the biennial event only. However, one of the prime reasons why the customer refrains from opting an electric two-wheeler is its range. Manufacturers are now coming up with solutions to this as they are offering an improved range on their electric two-wheelers. Having said that, here we have listed the top five electric bikes and scooters that offer the maximum range.

Emflux One

The Emflux One electric superbike was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 and it was one of the prime attractions when it comes to electric two-wheelers at the biennial event. The bike has an impressive range of 200 km per single full charge. The new Emflux One will be launched in India sometime in the year 2019 and its pricing will be kept close to Rs 6 lakh. The reason for the rather high price tag is that the motorcycle has been equipped with some of the high spec components like Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension set up and a lot more. The motorcycle supports regenerative braking which means that the range of the vehicle extends when the rider calms down the throttle.

UM Renegade Thor

UM Motorcycles had showcased the Renegade Thor electric cruiser at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. The motorcycle gets an electric motor that churns out respective power and torque outputs of 30 kW and 70 Nm. The motorcycle can cover a distance of 270 km upon single full charge. The electric cruiser has been assisted with disc brakes at both ends that further come linked to an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and convenience. The new UM Renegade Thor has been launched at Rs 9.9 lakh and there is also a locally assembled version coming by 2020 that will come with a price tag of close to Rs 4.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Okinawa Praise

Well, enough of motorcycles now. Talking of scooters, the Okinawa Praise offers a range of 170 to 200 km per single full charge. The scooter was launched in India last year and it is one of the fastest electric scooters that you can buy in India. The scooter can hit a top speed of 75 kmph. The scooter comes with some interesting features such as LED inserts in DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), disc brakes and a lot more. The Okinawa Praise is available for sale at the dealerships at a price of Rs 59,889 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Twenty Two Motors Flow

The Twenty Two Flow electric scooter offers some interesting features. However, there is another USP of this scooter that makes it special. The Flow can cover a range of 80 km per single full charge. But there is a catch to it. The scooter gets an option of dual battery that doubles up the range. The scooter comes with Geo fencing and cloud connectivity along with some other unique features that make it stand high on the value for money prospect. The Twenty Two Motors Flow can be yours for a price of Rs 74,740.

Menza Lucat

Menza Motors launched their electric cafe racer at the Auto Expo 2018. The silent electric bike is capable of offering range of up to 150 km on the highway and 100 km in the city. The motorcycle comes with 84 percent localisation and it has been priced at Rs 2.79 lakh. The Menza Lucat will be offered with 72V Li-ion battery pack that can be charged completely in four hours. The electric motor on the Lucat manages to churn out 24 bhp of power along with 60 Nm of torque. The bookings for the Menza Lucat had already started on 14th February with deliveries set to commence by mid August.