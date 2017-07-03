This modified Ducati XDiavel will blow away your mind!

Ducati product manager Stefano Tarabusi had a chat with the two-time winner of the AMD Custom Bike Building World Championship Freddie 'Krugger' Bertrand, and soon after the XDiavel was delivered to Krugger's workshop in the small Belgian town of Basse-Bodeux for a restyling job. Tarabusi only had one condition - the 'cruiser' appeal must not be lost in transition. Hence, Krugger came up with a unique design maintaining the power cruiser (not that a stock XDiavel is easy to confuse with any other motorcycle anyways). The result is Thiverval, a fresh design boasting of extreme attention to detail while retaining its ties to the XDiavel. The Thiverval - named after a small race track on the outskirts of Paris - will be presented to the public on 1st July at the Lifestyle Village during the 2017 Bikers’ Classics. Held at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, this popular event attracts thousands of vintage motorcycle racing, customised bike and café racer fans.

The XDiavel was first introduced in 2016 as Ducati's take on power cruisers, combining performance and comfort, relaxed touring and a design that swept several prizes in the USA and Europe. The XDiavel represents a mix of two opposite worlds, bringing extreme power and comfort together.

Fred Krugger is one of the world's best-known customisers with two counts of AMD Custom Bike championship winnings. He wanted to create a unique power cruiser that would retain strong ties with the XDiavel.

The engine of the Thiverval lies in full view and the trellis frame has been hidden. While the headlamp is clearly recognisable with the XDiavel, the rest of the superstructures have been completely rebuilt, including the tank and tail, which incorporates the exhaust and the seat.