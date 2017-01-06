This Honda motorcycle can balance itself and this car can earn for you! Really

The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 is witnessing a host of new technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and autonomous operations. Some of these though stand out from the rest and one of them is a motorcycle that can balance itself! Called the Honda Riding Assist, this motorcycle is based on the company's similarly named Riding Assist Technology. This programme is similar to the artificial intelligence used in the Honda UNI-CUB, wherein the Riding Assist motorcycle uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) data instead of gyroscopes to assess the balance of a motorcycle. As per Honda, gyroscopes add a considerable amount of weight, thereby robbing the fun factor of a motorcycle. In addition, the Honda Riding Assist motorcycle can also increase its rake angle for added long route comfort and follow you around after a simple hand gesture below the headlamp.

The Honda Riding Assist motorcycle not only balances itself, it can also increase its rake angle as well as follow you around

Although, details on the powertrain of the Riding Assist motorcycle are scarce, the concept motorcycle features an inline four-cylinder engine. The production model, however, could use an electric motor instead. In an official video below, the stance of the motorcycle clearly indicates its 'sports-tourer' nature and with the wide tyres as well a sizeable disc brake setup on both wheels, this motorcycle will involve the fun factor. Along with the Riding Assist motorcycle, Honda showcased NeuV, a concept electric vehicle that actually earns for the car owner. According to Honda, 96 percent of the time, personal cars lay idle. In such a scenario, the NeuV (New Electric Urban Vehicle) can add value to its owner by being a completely automated ride-sharing vehicle and even sell the electricity back to the power grid.

Video: Honda Riding Assist



The NeuV is not just limited to being a revenue earning vehicle, but, based on the driver's emotions, can recommend new choices in the driving preferences and even recommend music. This technology has been jointly developed by Honda and SoftBank, known as HANA or Honda Automated Network Assist. The NeuV is a two-seater electric vehicle which also has an electric skateboard for a 'last mile transit' if needed. Honda is also showcasing the Safe Swarm technology which uses dedicated short-range communications system which exchanges data between vehicles on the road for the driver to tackle tricky situations such as an imminent collision.

While you work in office, the Honda NueV will earn for you using autonomous ride sharing

“The autonomous age has dawned, and Honda, like all automakers, is working to refine and advance this technology to achieve our goal for a collision-free society in the 2040 timeframe. Using vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications and drawing upon big data and artificial intelligence, Honda will work with others to create an environment in which road conditions are predicted and managed, and collisions avoided,” said Frank Paluch, president, Honda R&D Americas.