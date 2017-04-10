This customised Royal Enfield Bullet Gunmaster G2 looks awesome!

If you are a big fan of customised motorcycle and having an older version of Royal Enfield motorcycle, then you must have a look at this Royal Enfield Bullet G2 motorcycle. This Royal Enfield Bullet G2 was manufactured in United Kingdom motorcycle in 1960 and has been restored by Eimor Customs in India. After customization it has been named as Royal Enfield Bullet Gunmaster G2. Eimor Customs( East India Motorcycle Revolution), based in Hyderabad, is famous for restoring old motorcycles and providing modification & fabrication to motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Bullet Gunmaster G2 gets a round shaped headlamps with chrome bezel, wide handlebars with rear view mirror, redesigned front and rear fender and with a single seat. The Gunmaster G2 also gets a new suspension system and stopping power is provided by a single disc at the front and drum at the rear. In addition, the motorcycle's electricals have been redone and replaced by ampere meter and ignition switches.

In addition, Royal Enfield Bullet Gunmaster G2 engine gets a new gearbox and is now painted in black with chrome accents at the lower half. The customized motorcycle receives paint scheme in silver leaf and emerald green and veridian green Candy combination, with gold leaf lettering on the fuel tank. The mentioned modification can be made at a cost between Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh. Customers will be required to provide a standard Royal Enfield for the same and the modification process could range anywhere between two to three months.