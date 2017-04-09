These motorcycle commercial videos are sure to tickle your funny bone

Motorcycle commercials by their respective manufacturers mostly aim to make a style statement. However, every now and then, bike makers have also revealed their funny side. Motorcycle commercials are mostly made to inspire and portray the bike as an aspirational product for many potential customers. But adding a bit of wit always makes things more interesting and hence, sometimes these motorcycle makers create ads that show their funny side based on different aspects of their products, as well as riding. Here are some of the commercials made by manufacturers which would surely tickle your funny bone.

Triumph Rocket III manufacturing process

The ad here isn't serious even if the title would suggest something different. It starts off with the history of the British bike maker, but leads up to how the Rocket III, Triumph's most powerful motorcycle, is made. But, the insights in building this powerful cruiser motorcycle take a funny twist right after the history lesson.

Kawasaki ZX12-R funny commercial

This Japanese motorcycle maker has been one of the most vocal in their ads, but, in a hilarious way. The scene includes a sports car as well, but the catch here is that bikes, rather superbikes can strike fear in fast four-wheelers as well. Well, we leave the audience to judge the ad, but the fact of the matter is that bikes are more fun to ride than driving a car.

Kawasaki ZX-6R police high five commercial

What is it about riding motorcycles that isn't there is driving a car. The joy of making friends on the road is one of them. In this commercial, while a cop is stopping a rider on the (then) new Kawasaki ZX-6R, he gets a high five from the rider. Long live the spirit of riding!

Blind guy buys a Harley-Davidson commercial

Harley-Davidson ads have had the essence of sheer respect the motorcycle brand commands. But, there is another aspect the company has been vocal about, 'Born to be Wild'. The ad here shows not only a lotto winner who turns into a millionaire, but this blind person's wish of riding a Harley-Davidson is fulfilled by his wife. But, how does he ride one. We let the video explain how the love between an elderly couple is showcased here.

Suzuki GSX-R visit to the dentist commercial

Some patients visiting the dentist are good, while others are really bad. If you plan to get your tooth removed, don't mess with this dentist or the nurse here. Why? The claimed zero to 200 kmph figure is achieved by the Suzuki GSX-R in 7.2 seconds which is clearly showcased if you don't be nice to your dentist.

Aprilia 'Get a Real Bike' commercial

Some of these ads are a jab between one manufacturer and another. One such noteworthy example is the Aprilia's ad which points out clearly that if you don't have an Aprilia, you don't have a real motorcycle. Watch the commercial!

Yamaha 'Want a real bike' commercial

If the Italians are taking on their own set of ad wars, the Japanese motorcycle makers aren't too far behind. Here, Yamaha stands its ground that if you want a real motorcycle, buy a Yamaha. Undoubtedly it is the motorcycle brand Valentino Rossi rides in MotoGP, but, it still not the only one from the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

All these commercials bring out the funny side of manufacturers. But, all these ads were made in a closed course by professionals. So, never try such attempts and always ride with proper gear.