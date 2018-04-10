SWM Superdual T600 showcased in India: Will take on Kawasaki Versys 650

The SWM Superdual T600 adventure tourer has been showcased in India for the first time. The middleweight adventure-tourer was put on display at the Great Trail Adventure event in Pune. The sales of the SWM bikes will be handled by Motoroyale, a Kinetic initiative that is also responsible for selling MV Agusta motorcycles in the country. As one would normally expect from an adventure tourer, the SWM Superdual T600 in the images can be seen assisted with auxiliary lights, luggage panniers along with crash guards. The braking to the SWM Superdual T600 is taken care of with the help of disc brakes at both ends and these have been sourced from the house of Brembo in order to offer an uncompromised performance.

An ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) is also offered with the motorcycle to provide added safety and convenience. As the name suggests, the SWM Superdual T600 gets power from a 600cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 56 bhp and 53.5 Nm. The motorcycle comes assisted with 19-inch wheel up front along with a 17-inch wheel at the rear. The T600 has a total kerb weight of 169 kg. The SWM Superdual T600 gets an LED headlight along with a tall windscreen. The seat height on the bike is 898mm and it has a minimum ground clearance of 180mm.

Watch our Royal Enfield Himalayan video review here:

The new SWM Superdual T600 is slated for India launch towards the mid of 2018. The motorcycle primarily locks its horns with the Kawasaki Versys 650. The SWM ADV will offer an affordable choice to the buyers that find it difficult to go for the Triumph Tiger or the Ducati Multistrada range. More details on this motorcycle expected to be revealed in the coming days!

Image Source: Deelip Menezes (Facebook)