Suzuki V-Storm 650 to launch in India, Suzuki considering CKD assembly

The trend for adventure touring motorcycles seems to be on the rise in India with more and more buyers looking for a motorcycle option that allows them long distance riding, along with off-road capabilities. Setting eyes on this growing market, Suzuki is considering bringing a V-Storm to the country. According to a Carandbike report, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) is planning to launch the V-Storm 650 in India and is also considering to bring it here as a CKD (completely knocked down) unit. Local assembly of the motorcycle will ensure competitive pricing and hence cater to a larger audience. A senior official at Suzuki has confirmed to the publication that the adventure tourer will be assembled in India, however, gave no set timeline for its launch or start of the assembly line.

"Yes, we are considering to launch the Suzuki V-Strom 650 in India, and will be assembling the bike in India as well," the senior Suzuki official said, adding: "It will take at least a year for us to train technicians in India, as well as develop an assembly line for the V-Strom.” The report also states that the local assembly of the V-Strom 650 will begin in no less than two years.

The V-Storm 650 has been even more popular worldwide than its litre-class version, owing to its accessible power. The V-Storm 1000 is already on sale in India, but the launch of a smaller version will allow more buyers to consider it. In the international market, the V-Storm 650 is available in two variants - the standard V-Strom 650 and a V-Strom 650XT.

The standard version comes with lighter cast aluminium wheels with Bridgestone Battle Wing tyres, and the XT version is more off-road focused and hence has aluminium rims with stainless-steel wire spokes, along with tubeless Bridgestone Battleax Adventure tyres.

The V-Strom 650 is powered by a 645 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, V-twin engine that produces 70 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 66 Nm. The 90-degree V-twin engine comes paired to a six-speed gearbox. The standard and the 650XT come equipped with ABS and traction control.

The same philosophy worked for Suzuki Hayabusa in India. The sales of the sports tourer began to grow in the country when the Japanese brand began its local assembly here. There is so far no confirmation on the V-Storm 650's assembly and launch in India, and is expected to happen towards the end of 2019. When launched in India, the V-Storm 650 would carry a price tag of about Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom).