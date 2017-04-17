Suzuki rolls out third millionth vehicle from India plant



Suzuki Motorcycles India has rolled out their third millionth vehicle from the Gurgaon Plant today. The company presently manufactures Gixxer series of motorycles, scooters and other motorcycles like Hayate at the facility. The Japanese manufacturer also carries out local assembly of its flagship motorcycle Hayabusa at its Gurgaon plant and this move has helped in reducing the prices of the Hayabusa by Rs 2.5 lakh. The manufacturer is expanding its presence across the country by inaugurating new dealerships and also exporting its products from the Indian plant.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said “We are delighted to have achieved this remarkable feat which stands as a testament to the continued customer confidence and support & dedication of our employees, dealers and suppliers. Our vehicles have gained immense popularity by fulfilling our commitment to quality across markets. We have witnessed a rapid growth since the past few years and we are confident about further reinforcing our position in the market.”

Suzuki Motorcycles India has also updated all its products to be BS4 complaint, which includes the Gixxer series, Hayate EP, Access 125 and Let's. Last year, the company opened two dealerships in Pune, bringing their total dealership count to 13 in Pune and 66 in Maharshtra. Suzuki has a total network of 448 dealerships across the country presently.

Currently, Suzuki is manufacturing 5,40,000 units per annum and is also planning to increase its production at the facility. In March 2017, Suzuki Motorcycles registered an increase of 74 percent as compared with last year, wherein they sold 36,029 units in March 2017 against 20,673 units in March 2016.