Suzuki Motorcycles launches Let’s in dual tone colour, price starts at Rs 48,193 after GST Impact

Suzuki Motorcycles has introduced the 110 cc scooters, Let's in a dual-tone shade at a post-GST implementation price of Rs 48,193, ex-showroom, Delhi. Now, the Let's is offered in Royal Blue / Matte Black (BNU), Orange / Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB). Also, the commuter scooter gets new graphics and black alloy wheels. The scooter hasn't received any mechanical changes and it continues to be powered by the existing 113cc, 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 2 valve engine with SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) technology. This engine generates 8.2 hp of power 8.8 Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT transmission. This engine complies with the existing BS4 emission norms and has AHO( Automatic Headlamp On) as a standard safety feature. Suspension duties are done by telescopic front forks and a swingarm at the rear. Braking is courtesy 120 mm drum brakes at both ends. The Let's also got tubeless tyres, dual-tone instrument cluster, central locking and a port for mobile charging.

Commenting on the launch of the new dual tone Let’s, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said, “The Let’s has always made a strong statement as a fuel efficient, performance oriented, and trendy scooter. The new Let’s in Royal Blue / Matte Black (BNU), Orange / Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB) dynamic dual toned colours will build on the scooter’s style quotient and further enhance the brand appeal. We constantly endeavour to bring in new variety to our products and offer the best features to our customers. We are confident that this new colour proposition will be a popular choice amongst our discerning young customers.”

Recently, the company announced the price reduction of two percent on its models below 350cc engine capacity, thanks to the implementation of GST or Goods and Services Tax. Earlier, two-wheelers were taxed at a constant 30.2 percent irrespective of the engine capacity. The new tax structure now attracts 29 percent tax which is a considerable drop for its segment. .The Suzuki Gixxer has also witnessed a reduction in the price tag and is now priced at Rs 77,940, ex-showroom and the Access 125 is sold at a price tag of Rs 54, 700, ex-showroom.