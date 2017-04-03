Suzuki Motorcycles launches BS4 Gixxer Series

Suzuki Motorcycles India celebrated the Gixxer Day on 2nd April in Delhi, and also launched the 2017 Gixxer Series of motorcycles. The new Gixxer series- Gixxer and Gixxer SF are now BS4 compliant and get AHO( Automatic Head Lamp On). The 2017 Gixxer series is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 15 hp of power and 14 Nm of torque with SEP( Suzuki Eco Performance) technology. The Gixxer SF FI is equipped with fuel injection that helps in meeting BS IV norms and also improves fuel-efficiency. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Aras Gibieza performing stunts at Suzuki Gixxer Day

The 2017 Gixxer and Gixxer SF get features such as Gixxer logo on the fuel tank, rear disc brakes and LED tail lamp. The new Gixxer is available in three colour shades Pearl Mira Red & Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black. The 2017 Gixxer SF is offered in Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Black and Pearl Mira Red. In addition, the Gixxer SF FI variant is available in Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.

The 2017 Gixxer Day witnessed an exciting stunt performance by a Red Bull athlete, Aras Gibieza, a two-time European Free Style Champion. At the event, Aras Gibieza showcased his thrilling stunts on his Suzuki GSX-1000, which were much appreciated by the crowd. The company also organised a mega service camp that included special offers on the service and spare parts of Suzuki vehicles.

The 2017 Suzuki Gixxer prices are as follows, ex-showroom, Delhi

Gixxer Rs 80,528

Gixxer SF Rs 89,659

Gixxer SF FI Rs 93,499