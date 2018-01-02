Suzuki Motorcycle India sales rise by 50 percent: Here are top contributors in this impressive growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has reported 50.16 percent rise in December 2017 total sales that stood at 39,786 units. During the same period last year, the company had sold 26,495 units. The domestic sales of the company stood at 32,786 units last month as against 21,362 units in December 2016, hence, a growth of 53.47 percent was registered. Exports were at 7,000 units last month as against 5,133 units in December 2016. During 2017, the company sold a total of 5,41,389 units and its sales went up by 37.46 percent over 3,93,828 units clocked in 2016. Commenting on the sales in December 2017 and future aims, Sajeev Rajasekharan, SMIPL Executive Vice-President, Sales and Marketing said, "With over 4 lakh sales completed in this financial year already, we are well-poised to achieve our annual target of 5 lakh sales annually."

The company's Access 125 scooter is among the top five best selling automatic scooters in India and it has a major contribution in driving this growth. The Gixxer twins have also been doing well in the Indian two-wheeler market. A few months back, the company launched the fuel injected version of the Gixxer and also added a rear disc brake to the overall package.

The company had launched the Suzuki Intruder 150 in November 2017 and it was one of the most surprising two-wheeler launches of the year. The motorcycle is a prime rival to the Bajaj Avenger 150. Powering the Suzuki Intruder 150 is a 155cc engine that has been lifted from the Gixxer twins. The air-cooled mill is good for developing respective power and torque of 14.6 hp and 14 Nm. The braking duties on the Suzuki Intruder 150 are taken care of with the help of 266mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. A single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard. The new Suzuki Intruder 150 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi).