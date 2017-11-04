Suzuki Intruder 150 vs Bajaj Avenger: Can the new Suzuki intrude the Avenger’s space?

Suzuki seems to be understanding the way to impress Indian buyers, a proof of which is the Gixxer range. The Gixxer SF, for example, has a design inspired by the fully grown GSX-R1000. Hence, with a Gixxer SF, the buyer gets superbike looks at an affordable price. With a similar philosophy, the Intruder 150 is inspired by the Japanese brand's full-size cruiser Intruder M1800. And what that has done is that the Intruder 150 looks unlike any other cruiser on sale in the segment in India. When launched in India, the Intruder 150 will go up against Bajaj Avenger series – 150 and 220. Choice in entry-level cruiser segment is going to get a wider for buyers with the new Suzuki cruiser, which should also help the brand gain better traction in the Indian two-wheeler market. Hence, we've gotten together a comparison between the Intruder 150 and Avenger, which has been a popular choice in the cruiser segment.

Suzuki Intruder 150 vs Bajaj Avenger design:

The Intruder 150 will certainly catch the attention as the overall design sets it apart from the rest. With design inspiration from the Suzuki M1800, the Intruder 150 looks like a substantially large motorcycle for a 150cc with bulging shoulder lines and a muscular tank. It features a relaxed riding stance and modern design cues to finish off that power cruiser look. It gets an LED headlamp and a floating instrument console similar to the Gixxer.

The Avenger, on the other hand, has a sleeker and simplistic design. The alloy wheels and black colour theme give it a touch of sporty. The Avenger 150 has traditional cruiser styling with a wide rear tyre and leaner front tyre. The Bajaj cruiser does not come with LED headlamp or a digital instrument panel, however, the two features may be made available on the 2018 model.

Suzuki Intruder 150 vs Bajaj Avenger engine:

The Intruder 150 will be powered by the same engine that also powers the Gixxer, which is a 154.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces 14 bhp and 14 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox.

The Avenger 150 comes with a 149cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that develops 14 bhp and 12.5 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Suzuki Intruder 150 vs Bajaj Avenger features:

The Intruder 150 is expected to come with LED projector headlamp, a single-channel ABS, chrome finished twin-exhaust, disc brakes at up front and back, and telescopic suspension at the front and mono shock at the rear. The Intruder 150 is likely to come with black alloy wheels. The Avenger 150 comes with halogen head and tail lamp, analogue instrument cluster, telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorber at the rear. The Avenger 150 also has black alloy wheels but misses out on ABS.

Suzuki Intruder price:

Considering the features expected to be a part of the Intruder 150, it is likely the motorcycle will be priced higher than the Avenger 150 in the range of Rs 90,000-95,000 (ex-showroom). The Avenger 150 currently retails at Rs 81,459 (ex-showroom, Delhi).