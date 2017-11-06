Suzuki Intruder 150 to launch in India tomorrow: Engine, features, price

Suzuki got its India game right with the Gixxer series as the scaled down versions of the GSX-S1000 and GSX-R1000 worked well with consumers looking for affordable options in the 150cc segment. The same theory could work with the Intruder. With design inspiration from the full size Intruder 1800, the new 150cc motorcycle will be a cruiser. We’ve already seen the motorcycle while on test on Indian roads and it looks rather quite striking. It is a substantially large motorcycle for a 150cc and looks modern too. Cruiser motorcycles are very popular in India and the Japanese brand may have just got the recipe right with the new baby Intruder. Although, it has not yet been confirmed that the new 150cc motorcycle will be called Intruder 150, it is highly speculated owing to its design similarities with the M1800. It is by far the most distinct looking cruiser in its segment, which could help it go up against rivals, such as Bajaj Avenger series. Choice in entry-level cruiser segment is going to get a wider for buyers with the new Suzuki cruiser, which should also help the brand gain better traction in the Indian two-wheeler market.

The Intruder 150 will certainly catch the attention as the overall design sets it apart from the rest. It gets bulging shoulder lines and a muscular tank. It features a relaxed riding stance and modern design cues to finish off that power cruiser look. It will come with a LED headlamp and a digital floating instrument console similar to the Gixxer.

The new motorcycle will be powered by the same engine that also powers the Gixxer, which is a 154.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces 14 bhp and 14 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox.

It is expected to come with LED projector headlamp, a single-channel ABS, chrome finished twin-exhaust, disc brakes at up front and back, and telescopic suspension at the front and mono shock at the rear. It will likely come with black alloy wheels.

Considering the features expected to be a part of the Intruder 150, it is likely the motorcycle will be priced higher than the Avenger 150 and in the range of Rs 90,000-95,000 (ex-showroom).