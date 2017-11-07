Suzuki Intruder 150 launched in India at starting price of Rs 98,340

Suzuki India launched their latest offering in the 150cc segment in India, the Intruder 150, at a starting price of Rs 98340, Ex-showroom,Delhi The first look of the motorcycle will definitely convince one that this brand new motorcycle looks quite distinctive compared to other products in the same segment. With design inspiration from Suzuki Intruder 1800, the Japanese brand's flagship cruiser, the Intruder 150 surely stands out with bulging shoulder lines and a muscular tank. It is, in fact, quite a butch looking motorcycle for a 150cc bike. It features a relaxed riding stance and modern design cues to finish off that power cruiser look. Suzuki got its game India correct with the launch of the Gixxer series in India. With design similarities with the GSX-S1000 and the GSX-R1000, the Gixxer and Gixxer SF clocked in substantial numbers for the brand in terms of sales. And now, the same theory might just work with the Intruder 150, especially in a market where cruiser style motorcycles are quite popular.

The Suzuki Intruder 150 is powered by a 154.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces 14 bhp and 14 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox. It is the same powertrain found on the Gixxer series of motorcycles.

In terms of features, the Intruder 150 is rather well kitted as it comes with a LED projector headlamp, a digital instrument panel, and most importantly ABS (anti-lock braking system). It comes with disc brakes up front and back and telescopic suspension at the front and mono shock at the rear, along with black alloy wheels. The Suzuki Intruder 150 is offered in- Black and grey colour options

Speaking of 150cc cruisers in India, Bajaj Avenger series has been a very sought after option and is also what the Intruder 150 will directly compete against. Along with the motorcycle, Suzuki also introduced a motorcycle club for future owners as a platform to come together and ride together.