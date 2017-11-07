Launch Highlights: Suzuki Intruder launched in India: Price, Specs, Engine and Features

Cruiser style motorcycles are rather very popular in India and Suzuki seems to have gotten their objectives in India quite clear. Indian-arm of Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycles have introduced its new modern design in the Indian market. It hasn’t been very long since the Suzuki Intruder was spotted testing on Indian roads and the company has now launched the product in India at Rs 89,340 (Ex-Delhi). The new 150cc Suzuki cruiser, as seen in the spy shots, does appear to be quite different looking compared to the competition, an aspect that should give it an edge in the market. It is rather a substantially large motorcycle for 150cc. With modern design and tech, this may very well be a game changer for Suzuki, which clearly hit the right chord with the launch of the Gixxer series in India. The Gixxer motorcycles were also inspired by their fully grown siblings, such as the GSX-R1000. With a similar philosophy, Suzuki could gain better traction in the Indian two-wheeler market. Time will tell how well will the Intruder 150 be received by two-wheeler buyers in India. Here are the highlights from Suzuki Intruder launch:

01:10 PM: Suzuki Motorcycles is betting big on Intruder's aggressive styling and the proved engine that has been borrowed from Suzuki Gixxer.

01:05 PM: Suzuki Intruder is priced almost Rs 17,000 over the market leader Bajaj Avenger and hopes that it will help the company to reach its 5 lakh units sales by the end of this ongoing financual year 2017-18.



12:41 PM: When compared to its top rival, Bajaj Avenger Street 150 is priced at Rs 81,459. Suzuki has priced the Intruder 150 at a premium price of Rs 98,340 (Ex-Delhi).

12:38 PM: Suzuki Intruder is powered by a 155cc, singe-cylinder engine (carburetted) borrowed from Gixxer. Max Power: 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

12:35 PM: Suzuki claims a mileage of 44 kmpl on the Intruder 150cc

12:27 PM: Suzuki will launch the FI version of this cruiser in about six months

12:24 PM: The new motorcycle cruiser is based on the same platform as the Suzuki Gixxer but the chassis has been tweaked extensively to fit the cruiser set up says Suzuki Motorcycles India.

12:21 PM: Suzuki Intruder gets black and grey colour options

12:19 PM: Suzuki Intruder 150 launched in India at Rs 98,340

12:17 PM: Suzuki Intruder 150 cruiser gets telescopic front suspension and mono rear suspension.

12:15 PM: Suzuki Intruder 150 gets sharp and differnt styling of twin outlet muffler

12:14 PM: Toyoshi Tanaka, Chief Engineer, SMC Japan now takes the center stage to give the technical details of Suzuki Intruder.

12:12 PM: Suzuki Intruder 150 makes its India debut. Tagline says India's Modern Cruiser.

12:10 PM: Suzuki Motorcycles says it will launch 2 to 3 new products in India every year

12:08 PM: Suzuki Motorcycle says "market trends suggest growth in motorcycles above 150cc." Aims 1200 touch points 2018-19

12:06PM: Suzuki Motorcycles plans to launch two motorcycles every year

12:00 PM: The instrument cluster on the Suzuki Intruder 150 is a digital unit unlike the single-pod unit that comes on the Bajaj Avenger with an analogue layout.

11:48 AM: Suzuki has been tight-lipped about the Intruder 150 and hasn't revealed any details yet including prices. However, we expect it to be priced at around Rs 90,000.

11: 42 AM: Suzuki Motorcycles India registered a year-on-year growth of 22.27% during October 2017 as compared to same month on 2016. With a tally of 50,237 units (Domestic + Exports).

11: 35 AM: Suzuki Motorcycles India is targeting a sale of 5 lakh units this financial year and has already sold 3.31 lakh units. The new cruiser motorcycle will certainly help the company to post a further healthy growth.

11: 28 AM: In terms of power, the Suzuki Intruder 150 is expected to be identical to the Bajaj Avenger 150 at around 14 hp. What gives the Intruder an edge over the Avenger is its extra torque that is expected to be around 14 Nm or 1.5 Nm more than that of the Bajaj Avenger

11:22 AM: The overall design of the Intruder 150 is in line with the larger Intruder M1800 R. Going by the images, the motorcycle doesn't look like a 150 cc and looks much larger. However, we haven't yet seen the motorcycle in flesh so we'll hold back our thoughts on the design till we see it in flesh. Nonetheless, the Suzuki Intruder 150 will stand out among other cruisers in India once launched.

11: 15 AM: The seat on the Suzuki Intruder 150 is a split unit but since the bike seems to have a longer wheelbase, the seat itself is quite long and hence by the looks of it both the rider and pillion should be comfortable. The fact that the seat appears to be wide will further aid comfort.

11: 08 AM: Suzuki has not yet revealed any performance figures yet for the Intruder 150 but we expect them to be slightly lesser than that of the Gixxer as the Intruder 150 will be considerably heavier and might be tuned for low and mid-range grunt and not top speed altogether.

10: 55 AM: The Suzuki Intruder 150 is expected to share its engine with the Gixxer 150 but it could be in a different state of tuning with more inclination towards low-end torque instead of top-end power. Also, the gear ratios might be altered slightly to compliment the engine's cruising ability.

10: 50 AM: The other key differences between the Intruder and Gixxer will be wider handlebars and forward-set footpegs, both of which will allow for a more relaxed riding position for the rider.

10: 45 AM: While the Intruder 150 will be based on the same platform as that of the Gixxer there will some major differences. First, the wheelbase could be a bit longer considering the cruiser positioning. The longer wheelbase will come in handy towards providing a longer seat and a more comfortable riding posture.

10:40 AM: The success of the Gixxer series in India is proof that design alone can play a big role in determining the success of a product. However, price does play a crucial role in the overall scheme of things and considering the fact that the Intruder 150 will be Made in India, we expect it to be priced well.

10: 35 AM: The Suzuki Intruder 150 features unconventional styling that cannot be seen on any other motorcycle right now. If priced competitively, the Intruder 150 could be a grand success as people love motorcycle that look bigger than they actually are.

10: 30 AM: The Intruder 150 will be the first cruiser by the company in India and will help it expand its sales as the popularity of cruisers is on rise on the back of more riders taking up to touring and long-distance riding.

10:20 AM: Suzuki's new motorcycle Intruder 150 is expected to be equipped with features such as LED projector headlamp, a single-channel ABS, chrome finished twin-exhaust, disc brakes at front and rear, and telescopic suspension at the front and mono shock at the rear.

10:15 AM: Suzuki cruiser Motorcycle is likely to be priced higher than the Avenger series 150 and is expected to be priced in a range of Rs 85,000 to Rs 95,000(ex-showroom).

10:10 AM: Suzuki Intruder 150 will measure 2250 mm in length, 900 mm width and 1160 mm in height, and will have a wheelbase of 1,460mm.

10:05 AM: The cruiser motorcycle will get the same diamond type frame chassis as on the Suzuki Gixxer this will help in the overall weight reduction of Suzuki Intruder 150

10:00 AM: The new Suzuki Intruder 150 is also likely to get a full digital meter displaying gear position Indicator, RPM Indicator, LCD Trip Meter and Programmable gear shift Indicator among others.

9:55 AM: The brand is also likely to introduce a motorcycle club called the ‘Suzuki Urban Brotherhood’, which would serve as a platform for future Intruder 150 riders to come together.

9:50 AM: The new Suzuki cruiser will go up against Bajaj Avenger series, which has been a very sought after option when it comes to an affordable 150cc cruiser. However, the Avenger does not come with ABS or a digital instrument panel or a LED headlamp.

9:45 AM: The Intruder 150 will come equipped with a LED headlamp, a digital instrument panel and is also likely to get ABS (anti-lock braking system).

9:40 AM: It will be powered by the same engine that comes with the Gixxer series – a 154.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces 14 bhp and 14 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

9:35 AM: The design inspiration of the Intruder 150 comes from Suzuki Intruder 1800, the Japanese brand’s flagship cruiser. It features a relaxed riding stance and modern design cues to finish off that power cruiser look.

9:30 AM: Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to launch the Intruder 150 today in India, Stay tuned for live updates from the event.

