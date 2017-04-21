Suzuki GSX250R expected to launch in India by 2017 end

Suzuki recently launched their new quarter litre motorcycle GSX250R in the UK at GBP 4299 (over Rs 3.5 lakh). It was first unveiled in China in 2016, and now as it is being launched in different countries, speculations suggest it may be heading to India too. Popularity of quarter-litre motorcycles is rapidly on the rise in India, and while Suzuki has not officially made any confirmation over bringing the GSX250R to India, the idea does make sense, especially if we consider Gixxer 150's performance in the market.

The GSX250R or Gixxer 250 takes design inspiration from its elder sibling, the GSX-R1000, and gets big bike bits like fairing, sculpted fuel tank and split seats. The motorcycle also comes with an informative digital instrument cluster that displays the speedo, odometre, fuel gauge, gear indicator, trip metres, service and oil change indicators, real time fuel consumption and a clock.

Coming to the engine, it is a 248cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder units that churns out 24.66 hp at 8000 rpm and 23.4 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, paired to six-speed transmission.

Upfront, it gets a telescopic suspension and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking is handled by 290mm Nissin single petal disc at the front and a 240mm petal disc at the back.

If launched in India, the GSX250R would be pitted against the Yamaha R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Benelli Tornado 302R, which is due for launch. However, in order to keep prices competitive to its rivals, Suzuki may consider bringing the Gixxer 250 via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. Competition in this segment has considerably been shot up in India. The Japanese manufacturer will have to aggressively price their motorcycle as India already has the likes of KTM 250 Duke and Kawasaki Z250, which are priced competitively.