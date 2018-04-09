Suzuki GSX-S300 patent images leaked: Suzuki’s aggressive baby streetfighter looks killer!

Suzuki seems to be working on an all-new 300cc streetfighter. The patent images of the upcoming motorcycle have been issued by a UK publication, well known as Bennetts. The patent images of the upcoming motorcycle have been released by Haojue - a firm that is Suzuki's partner in China. This new motorcycle will be launched as Haojue HJ300-A in China but in other international markets, the bike will be sold under the brand name of Suzuki. The technical specifications of the upcoming Suzuki GSX-S300 are unavailable at the moment. The engine on the new Suzuki GSX-S300 looks familiar with the motor that runs the GSX-250R but as the name suggests, it will be higher in displacement. The new Suzuki GSX-S300 will also come with a new chassis and the box section swingarm has given way to the aluminium swingarm.

The braking on this motorcycle is done with the help of disc brakes that have been fitted at both ends. The front disc can be seen with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and convenience. The suspension system of the Suzuki GSX-S300 comprises of upside-down forks up front while the rear end is taken care of with the help of a monoshock. The new upcoming Suzuki GSX-S300 will most likely get a coloured instrument cluster. The bike gets an aggressive headlamp up front that looks all LED and hence, it should offer a decent illumination in the dark.

The new Suzuki GSX-S300 is expected to make its global debut at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy that is scheduled to take place in November this year. As far as India launch is concerned, the new Suzuki GSX-S300 might land here sometime in 2019. Going by Suzuki's plans of launching two premium bikes and scooters in India each year, it looks like the launch of the GSX-S300 here should not take much time. Once launched, the new Suzuki GSX-S300 will lock its horns with Kawasaki Z250 and KTM 390 Duke. More details expected to be unwrapped in the coming days!

Image Source: Bennetts.co.uk