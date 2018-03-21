Suzuki GSX-R1000R now cheaper by Rs 2.2 lakh but still much more expensive than the Hayabusa!

The new Suzuki GSX-R1000R can now be purchased at a price of Rs 19.80 lakh. That said, the litre-class superbike is now cheaper by Rs 2.2 lakh. Previously, the motorcycle was retailed at a price of Rs 22 lakh, prices being ex-showroom, Delhi. The reduction in custom duties has resulted in the price dip of the Suzuki GSX-R1000R. Excise duties on CBU (Completely Built Up) motorcycles has dropped from 75 percent to 50 percent. This is the reason why manufacturers like Indian Motorcycle and Ducati have slashed the prices of their CBU bikes accordingly. The price of the less standard Suzuki GSX-R1000 is yet to be announced. The Suzuki GSX-R1000R gets its power from a 998cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 202 bhp along with a peak torque of 118 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit.

The engine also gets a bi-directional quickshifter that facilitates the changing of gears without using a clutch. The motorcycle also gets a launch control system in the interest of rider safety. Furthermore, the traction control system also helps in keeping the rider safe as it prevents the loss of grip. The Suzuki GSX-R1000R gets its braking done with the help of 310mm dual disc brakes at the rear along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. The suspension system of the bike gets 43mm Showa balance free forks up front along with Showa balance free fork at the rear and the set up is electronically adjustable.

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R has a total kerb weight of 203 kg. The motorcycle has been fitted with a fuel tank having 16-litre capacity. Suzuki has silently updated the prices of the new GSX-R1000R on its official website for India. Expect an official announcement too, in the coming days.