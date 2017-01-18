Suzuki exports made in India Gixxer to Japan

The first consignment of 720 units of Inda made Gixxer has been sent to Japan.

Suzuki Motorcycle has announced that it will export the Gixxer which is manufactured in India to Japan. According to the company, the first consignment of Inda made Gixxer of 720 units has left the Indian shores for the Japanese market. The variant which is being exported to Japan have Fuel Injection and a rear disc brake and will be offered in monotone as well as dual tone body colours.

Commenting on the accomplishment Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said, “It is a very proud moment for all of us as we send off our Indian flagship motorcycle Gixxer to Japan. We are already exporting Gixxer to other countries like Latin America and some surrounding countries. The export of made in India vehicles to Japan denotes the high-quality benchmarks established by SMIPL and its expanding global role.”

The Suzuki Gixxer range in India is available in two versions, Gixxer and Gixxer SF with a fairing. Both the versions are powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine of the motorcycles is equipped with SEP technology (Suzuki Eco Performance) that delivers better fuel economy.

He further added “Exporting the Gixxer to Japan would also mean showcasing the advanced technology and superior quality standards within the competitive price range that have been developed by SMIPL in India. We are confident that the Gixxer will be well accepted by Japanese consumer as well”.