Surat Diamond merchant gifts 125 scooters to employees

It surely is a great feeling when one gets rewarded with a four wheeler or two wheeler as a token of appreciation for your annual performance. The same has been done by Laxidas Vekaria, a Surat based diamond businessman. The diamond merchant joins the list of other businessmen from Gujarat, who have earlier gifted their employee's cars, motorcycles, scooters and even flats in some cases. The scooters in the discussion were given as a performance increment to 125 employees at a function organised by the company. Also, the scooters were decorated by the Indian Flag as a respect to the nation.

According to Dainik Jagran, the scooters given to the employees included the Honda Activa 4G, powered by a 109cc engine. The unit delivers 8 hp of power and 9 Nm of torque with HET technology. The automatic scooter Activa 4G is equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology.

Earlier, Diamond merchant Savjibhai Dholakia, owner of Hare Krishna Exporters had gifted 1,200 units of Datsun redi-GO's to his employees as a new year bonus in January 2017. The new year bonus was given to only those employees who had not received any incentives last year. In addition, the Diamond merchant is also famous for spending 51crore as performance incentives and a Diwali bonus, which includes 400 flats and 1,260 cars to its 1,716 employees.