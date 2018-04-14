Summer Riding Accessories: A Jacket cooler and a helmet air conditioner on the list!

Riding a motorcycle in the summer can be terrible, riding a motorcycle in summer in traffic is a whole different deal. It involves being in sweaty gear ruining whatever you wore from home. Getting sunburnt and even standing with hot traffic exhaust blowing onto you while you wait for the light to turn. And although we don’t condone it, it often means that the riding jacket and gloves stay in the closet at home. Often, the few minutes of terrible exposure to the elements on a motorcycle means that you can get home quicker and be ready to take on the day. Thankfully now there are some solutions by which one can make this ride more bearable if not enjoyable. Here is our top list of riding essentials that will make riding in the summer better.

Cooled Jacket Liner

In the peak of summer, leaving the riding jacket in the closet might seem like the only viable option, but it is just too much of a risk. The alternative for this is a cooled liner for your jacket, that keeps you cool for the period of your commute. Modern jackets that we saw at the Auto Expo are designed such that all you have to do is add the water to the pouches and then you can stay cool all the way to work. This means that you can stay fresh and minus the sweat when you reach your destination. It does add a few kilos but this should not affect you for reasonably long rides.

Helmet Air Conditioner:

The government has recently taken a strong stand on ISI helmets, which have now been mandated. This often means sitting in traffic staring at air-conditioned cars while you sweat your life out inside your helmet. Now there’s a solution for that too, a company called BluSnap has made helmet air cooler that works like any other air cooler, just that it fits onto your helmet. The air conditioning unit comprises of a 2 liter water tank, a fan, an anti-bacterial replaceable filter, and a rechargeable battery. All of this is fitted into a compact, wearable device that fits any helmet without modifications. While there is still some ambiguity about the Crashworthiness of this attachment, it should be suitable for non-competitive city commutes.

Hydration Packs

Pollution and the heat, not to mention tremendous water loss through sweating can cause cramps and increased tiredness while riding. The ideal thing that you could do to solve this is getting a water pack. These small plastic pouches are fitted with pipes that can reach all the way to your helmet. A pack could be as small as 600 ml not affecting the weight that the rider is carrying by a large margin.

Ventilated Gear

If you are still using that leather riding jacket in the summer, you're likely to find it unbearable, the searing heat requires ventilated gear or meshed gear. Jackets with ventilation allow the air to flow while your riding and keep you cool, unlike traditional leather which insulates you while the temperature inside the jacket goes up. A material ventilated jacket is traditionally cheaper than a standard leather jacket.