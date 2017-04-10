Sachin Tendulkar urges riders to wear helmet while being chased for a photo, watch video

Traffic norms are implemented in various cities for a reason! While most commuters follow it from the perspective of not being fined, the essence is to protect a rider or a driver in the event of a crash. One such critical traffic rule that is flouted by a number of commuters on a daily basis is not wearing a helmet. According to World Health Organisation, the chances of a motorist riding on public roads without a helmet has a 40 percent higher chance of death when compared to the case where he wears one. In a recent video on Sachin Tendulkar's twitter handle, he agrees to some selfie shots with a passerby on the road who are not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. He asks for a promise from these fans to wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler to which they agree. The aspect that was disappointing to the Master Blaster was the fan here wasn't wearing a helmet.

In the 19 second video, the 'God of Cricket' is seen asking his fan to wear a helmet and also insists how precious life is. Another passerby, who is also not wearing a helmet catches a glimpse of the legend when he re-states that wearing a helmet is important for his safety. We hope that a number of such twitter fans who have seen the video start following the simple rule of wearing a helmet. According to the 2015 Road Accidents in India statistic report, two-wheeler accidents have witnessed a consistent and alarming increase in their share of road fatalities as well as injuries. The share of two-wheeler accidents has increased from 26.3 percent in 2013 to 28.8 percent in 2015. Out of the total number of 1.44 lakh accidents that have taken place in 2015 involving two-wheelers, 36,803 people have died, while 1.35 lakh persons were seriously injured.

Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don't ride without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/xjgXzjKwQj — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2017

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is imperative and India has the largest number of two-wheelers sold every year. While there are sub-standard helmets that can be bought from roadside vendors, there are certain norms set by helmet companies who also emphasise on purchasing at least an ISI marked helmet. Moreover, the recent rule passed by the Supreme Court of India has also ensured that new two-wheeler buyers have to purchase a helmet with a certain quality standard. Another factor that begs to be answered in this aspect is that when a person can buy a two-wheeler which may have been financed, why not also invest in a proper rated helmet.

There are international companies that sell branded helmets through its various distributors which go through a number of tests by international helmet testing agencies such as SHARP (Safety Helmet Assessment and Rating Programme), DOT (Department of Transportation) or Snell, a non-profit organisation dealing with helmet safety since 1957. These helmets do cost upward of Rs 4,000 which have adequate cushion to protect the rider, however, most two-wheeler owners in India choose a sub-standard helmet in the interest of saving some money. Is the life of a two-wheeler rider that cheap in India?