Rs 1.12 crore for two wheels and a motor! What makes the Ducati 1299 Superleggera so special?

When Ducati took the wraps off the 1299 Superleggera, the most expensive Ducati till date at Rs 1.12 crore, ex-showroom, a number of questions begged to be answered. One of them being as to why is this particular road-legal motorcycle so expensive and why is it so special? First off, the Ducati 1299 Superleggera isn't just a fully-faired litre class motorcycle which can be bought off a running production line as it is limited only to 500 units. Secondly, the extensive use of carbon fibre and lightweight materials make it churn out the maximum capability one could get from a production motorcycle. The frame, a monocoque for the 1299 Superleggera, swingarm and alloy wheels are all fabricated from carbon fibre. Even the screws used to fix the fairing and other critical parts are made out of Titanium making them more durable yet light compared to conventional materials. The 43 mm front Ohlins suspension setup is also made from Titanium in order to save 1.8 kg over the conventional setup. In addition, the exhausts have also been made from a lightweight material. All the effort to save weight tips the scale of the 1299 Superleggera with a dry weight of 156 kg. To put it into perspective, the KTM 390 Duke's dry weight is 149 kg.

Coming to the heart of the matter, the engine which is a 1,285 cc Superquadro L-twin Desmodromic motor generating 215 hp of power and 146.5 Nm of torque which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick shifter. This engine has also been reworked which is lighter than the conventional setup with a lighter thanks to a tungsten balanced crankshaft, Titanium connecting rods, Aluminium cylinder liners and a lighter flywheel. In fact, it is the most powerful twin-cylinder petrol engine ever seen on a production motorcycle. Although these numbers may not just sound enough, the power-to-weight ratio of the 1299 Superleggera is a staggering 1,378 hp per tonne. That's more than the record-shattering Hennessey Venom GT which has 1,244 hp of power but weighs 1,244 kg. Imagine that power is sent only to one wheel and how much fun it would be.

Considering that the Ducati 1299 Superleggera has so much power while being absolutely light, the Italian bike maker has filled it with safety features to the hilt. The fastest production Ducati is offered with DSC (Ducati Slide Control), DTC EVO (Ducati Traction Control EVO), DWC (Ducati Wheelie Control) and for the first time is a production motorcycle, Ducati has also put in DPL (Ducati Power Launch) and EBC (Engine Brake Control). So, safety is standard and a lot of electronics protect the rider in the most extreme conditions like a race track. Now, if you are thinking that you can buy one, only 500 owners would be privileged enough to buy this extraordinary piece of machine. Has someone bought it in India? Yes, its motorcycle enthusiast and leading hotel chain owner, Vikram Oberoi has just got his Ducati 1299 Superleggera in India. We put the question of why is this road-legal motorcycle so special for Ducati and so expensive at Rs 1.12 crore to rest now.