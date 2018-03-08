Royal Enfield working on electric cruisers: End of the thump era but would you buy a silent Bullet?

Electric motorcycles seem to be catching on faster than ever before with more and more reports of iconic motorcycle manufacturers confirming that they are working on electric platforms. We reported some days ago that Harley-Davidson is building an electric motorcycle. And now, India's hot favourite Royal Enfield too, seems to be heading on the same green path. A report on Autocar India suggests that Royal Enfield is, in fact, developing an electric platform. But what does that mean for the brand, its meaning to the fans, which collectively are quite a cult, who love the iconic thump. But if it is electric, the typical Royal Enfield thump will be gone. While it may help the company usher into a new era of motorcycling, the existing customers who adore their Royal Enfield Classics and Bullets may be disappointed a little. The company had recently announced that it is working on multiple motorcycle platforms and an electric platform is one of them. Royal Enfield further added that it will disclose the plans of its electric bike when the time is right.

So, the big question is, what one should expect from the upcoming Royal Enfield electric motorcycle? First and foremost, the typical street cruiser styling that is loved among the enthusiasts should be retained on electric REs. Besides, as Royal Enfield fans love the fat torque low down in the rev range, the electric ones too are expected to have that character.

The exact launch timeline of the new Royal Enfield electric bikes is a mystery at the moment. We believe that the said models will make their market debut only after 2020. As Royal Enfield motorcycles are primarily known for their thumping nature, it will be interesting to see how many takers the silent Bullets and the Classics find. More details on the new Royal Enfield electric bikes expected to be revealed in the coming weeks!

Source: Autocar India