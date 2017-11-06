Royal Enfield unveils its new 650cc Parallel Twin Engine ahead of EICMA 2017 debut

The much-awaited new motorcycle from Royal Enfield will be powered by a new 650cc parallel twin engine and not 750cc engine as reported earlier. This new 650cc motorcycle will debut on two new Royal Enfield Motorcycle that will break covers on 7th November 2017 at EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan. A report on Overdrive says that these new motorcycles are still in pre-production stage and will make its market debut in India by April 2018. The company has also increased its export activities out of its plants from Chennai and the new motorcycles will also be available for its international market in-time but India will be the first market to get them. The report also says that the Royal Enfield might go with the ‘Interceptor’ name on its first ever global all-new motorcycles.

Royal Enfield’s new 650cc parallel twin engine:

The new platform is a 4 stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel twin cylinder engine developed by Royal Enfield’s UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. Precisely engineered to be able to accelerate and deliver higher power and torque at lower RPMs, this new engine has an output capability of 47bhp and 52Nm torque. Royal Enfield claims that this makes the ride experience hassle-free and smooth. The engine sheds a power of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque and will be mated to a 6-Speed gearbox. Royal Enfield says that the The entire platform, including the engine and chassis have undergone rigorous testing during the development programme. It has been subjected to lab and bench tests, in addition to being tested on proving grounds, race tracks and public roads.

Royal Enfield further said that the engine had to be fast to upgrade its current product portfolio but not fast enough to intimidate new buyers.The company expects its customers for the 650 twin to be a mix of current customers upgrading as well as new first-time buyers. Siddhartha Lal, CEO Royal Enfield revealed that the original engine was planned as a 600cc twin that was later 'grown' to 650cc to ensure that the new motorcycles would cross the ton 100mph, or 160kmph easily.

One Heart. Two Souls.

Register to watch the webcast live from EICMA, Milan on Nov 7 at 3PM GMT: http://t.co/w9Lj2M7YTA #RoyalEnfieldTwins pic.twitter.com/sGY8aOq8i5 — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 5, 2017

In a statement Royal Enfield said, "The engine maintains an under-stressed 9.5:1 compression ratio and the fuel injection system ensures that smooth, accessible power is available at all times. The focus of the development was on giving adequate torque, spread broadly throughout the rev range so that riders can tap into it instantly at anytime without the need for excessive shifting. As a result the engine feels fun, potent, and easy-to-use. Making this possible are a number of elements, starting in the very depths of the engine where there is a single-piece forged crankshaft (a first for Royal Enfield) which ensures strength and the ability to handle the twin’s torque. This crankshaft uses a 270-degree firing order, which gives a high degree of character to the engine’s power delivery. Also, thanks to the use of a balancer shaft, unwelcome vibrations have been eliminated."

The new motorcycle that will debut at EICMA will also get a new chassis and in an interview to Overdrive Simon Warburton, head product development commented, "Only a few screws, if that, are interchangeable with the old models."

We expect the new motorcycles from Royal Enfield to be the stand out motorcycles at EICMA and expect a lot of the Chennai based motorcycle manufacturer. India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Motorcorp is also likely to debut a new adventure crusier at the 2017 EICMA show.