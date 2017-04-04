Royal Enfield to soon launch Himalayan with Fuel Injection

Royal Enfield has updated its Indian official website with a fuel-injection system making its way into the Himalayan. The fuel-injected Royal Enfield is powered by a 411 cc single-cylinder, four stroke, air cooled, SOHC engine that produces a maximum power of 24.5 hp at 6,500 rpm and churns out a peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,250 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Fuel-injection system is more advanced than the carburettor but is more expensive too as it makes use of sensors and electronics. A fuel injector has an electrically controlled fuel delivery system. With the help of sensors, the ECU allows the required fuel to the engine. This, in turn, not only saves fuel, but also produces less harmful and toxic gases into the environment and has low CO2 emissions.

The two-wheeler maker has updated the Himalayan from carburettor to fuel injection as two-wheelers with carburettor cannot meet BS IV emission norms. All vehicles sold in the country from 1st April, will need to comply with BS-IV emission norms, as per a ruling by the Supreme Court.

The Himalayan is equipped with a half duplex split cradle frame, while a 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a linked monoshock suspension at the rear carries out shock-absorption on the motorcycle. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 220 mm and a seat height of 800 mm seat height, which is quite low from an adventure motorcycle's perspective and makes the motorcycle easier to ride for Indian riders.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is available with a choice of two colours, namely; Snow and Granite and the company has not yet announced the price of the motorcycle with fuel injection. We expect the Himalayan with fuel injection will be priced higher than the carburettor model.