Royal Enfield posts a sales growth of 21% in Q2; Bets big on Interceptor 650 twin

Chennai based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield’s sales have grown by 21.7% in the second quarter of this ongoing financial year 2017-18 as the company sold over 2.02 lakh units. Royal Enfield had sold 1.66 lakh units in Q2 of FY 2016-17 that has helped Eicher Motors to post decent growth. The company has already announced next two powerful motorcycles, Royal Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 twin and Continental GT 650 twin will be make its global market debut in April 2018 and is expected to launch in India later in 2018. The company is looking to expand its mid-range motorcycle product range and at the same time have increased its activities to global markets with a strong focus on exports.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director and CEO Eicher Motors, commented “Last week, we unveiled two new motorcycles - the Interceptor 650 roadster and and the Continental GT 650 cafe racer at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy last week. While these two new motorcycles have totally different attitudes, they are built on an all new 648cc twin cylinder engine and chassis, developed jointly by our UK and Chennai technical centres. Both these motorcycles are inspired by the namesake Royal Enfield models from the 1960s; they carry design cues and a lot of the old-school character and charm from their predecessors.”

Royal Enfield Himalayan with ABS is expected to make its debut soon and if reports are to be believed then the company has already started exporting the Himalayan with ABS to Europe. ABS in any motorcycle is mandatory in Europe and we might see the motorcycle in India launching in Q4 of this ongoing financial year. Royal Enfield large customer base in India, the new 650 twins will be a compelling upgrade, the company believes it will attract customers from other developing markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America to graduate to the middle weight segment. In addition, the 650 twins will offer a very evocative option to customers in mature motorcycle markets such as Europe, Australia and North America.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In Q2 2017-18, the company commenced commercial production at its third manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, in August 2017. In September 2017, Royal Enfield launched two variants of its bestselling motorcycle model, Classic - Stealth Black in 500cc and Gunmetal Grey in 350cc. Royal Enfield continued to expand its footprint in the South Asian region by opening its first store in Bali, Indonesia. With this, Royal Enfield now has three stores in Indonesia. In October Royal Enfield forayed into Vietnam – the fourth biggest motorcycle market in the world - and opened its first store in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the first half of this year (April – September 2017), Royal Enfield managed to sell over 3.86 lakh units, 23% more than what it sold in the same period last year (313,931 units).