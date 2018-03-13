Royal Enfield opens dealership in Argentina: Third store in Latin America to sell four Enfield models

Chennai-based Royal Enfield has just announced its entry into Argentina that happens to be the second biggest motorcycle market in Latin America. The company has launched its first flagship store in Buenos Aires at Avenida Del Libertador 3344, Vicente Lopez, commencing its full operation, that includes after sales, spares and service. Royal Enfield has appointed Grupo Simpa as its official dealer-partner for Argentina and will look after all market development and support activities such as marketing and aftersales, for the brand in the country. Argentina is now the third country after Brazil and Colombia in the Latin American region to have an exclusive Royal Enfield store. Royal Enfield will be present in Argentina with four motorcycles that go by the names Bullet 500, Classic 500, the Continental GT 535 cafe racer and the Himalayan adventure tourer.

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are among the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America. Beyond India which is the biggest market for the brand with over 790 dealerships, Royal Enfield motorcycles are available for sale in more than 50 countries worldwide, through 540+ dealerships and 36 exclusive brand stores in nodal cities such as Milwaukee, London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Melbourne, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Medellin, Dubai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, and now Buenos Aires. Royal Enfield sold more than 660,000 units globally in FY 2016-17, and intends to ramp-up its production capacity to up-to 900,000 motorcycles by end of 2018, to meet its increasingly rising global demands.

Speaking on the launch of Royal Enfield’s store in Argentina, Mr. Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield said "Royal Enfield is the fastest growing motorcycle brand in the world. Our approach in international markets has been to focus on key cities that strongly influence the motorcycling and lifestyle culture in the country. Our fast growing network of flagship stores are now present in nodal cities like London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Melbourne to name a few. More recently our focus has been on fast emerging motorcycle markets, like South East Asia and Latin America. We are expanding our footprint in the Latin American region, where we already have established presence in key cities like Sao Paulo, Medellin and Bogota. The flagship store in Buenos Aires fit right into our city-focused global expansion approach. People here are looking for fun, evocative, leisure motorcycling options that are practical for city-riding as well. We look forward to bringing the Royal Enfield world of pure motorcycling to Argentina that will enable us to realize our competitive potential in the second biggest motorcycle market in the South American region.”