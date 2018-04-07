Royal Enfield One Ride 2018: Thousands of riders will ‘ride as one’, here’s how you can be part of it

Royal Enfield One Ride is only a few hours from kick off on 8 April 2018. So, what is Royal Enfield One Ride all about? One of the several ride events that the brand holds across the year, One Ride is a global ride. Riders in Taiwan, UK, US, Vietnam, France, Germany, Italy, Kuwait and many many more countries will ride on the same day. Several marquees, store and user rides will be conducted across all of India tomorrow.

A total of 293 rides in 171 cities will see Royal Enfield riders roll out in sync covering a distance of 33,096 km. And this is just the story of our country, such rides will be conducted in several countries across the globe.

If you wish to be a part of this ride, simply head to Royal Enfield's website to register yourself in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Jaipur or many of the other cities.

If it is too soon for you to decide to enter the Royal Enfield One Ride 2018, there are several other options throughout the year. Riders can participate in the Himalayan Odyssey or Scrambler or Tour of Bhutan or Rider Mania and many more. Keep tabs on them through Royal Enfield website.

For more from Royal Enfield One Ride 2018, stay tuned to this space. Follow our Facebook page for a live coverage from the ride on 8 April.