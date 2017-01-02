Royal Enfield launches Redditch Classic 350 at Rs 1.46 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the Redditch series for one of its the best-selling motorcycles, the Classic 350 in India, priced at Rs 1.46 lakh, on-road, Delhi. The new Redditch series is available in three body colours including Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue and the motorcycle is inspired by the 'Flying Flea' models. Besides new colour options, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by the same 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 19.8 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque.

The Royal Enfield Redditch Classic 350 is available in three body colours including Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue

The Flying Flea motorcycles were 125cc, 2-stroke lightweight models produced during the 1950s that could be airdropped during the war for ready use. Redditch is a town in England, near Birmingham, where Royal Enfiled motorcycles were made and is also the birthplace of the brand.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar400 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Classic 350 vs Mahindra Mojo – Specs, Engine, Price, Features

Royal Enfield's Redditch plant also supplied its models during the World War II and later in the 1950s, the company stopped the production and inaugurated a new plant in India. Now, after decades, Royal Enfield has reopened the facility for the R&D purpose (Research and Development).

Royal Enfield Redditch Classic 350 is powered by the same 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine

Currently sold Royal Enfield Classic motorcycles are inspired by the J2 models, which were also produced in the 1950s. In order to give homage to the birthplace of Royal Enfield, the company launched the Redditch series with new paint schemes, which is available across Royal Enfield showrooms in India.