Royal Enfield Continental GT 750cc to be launched in April 2017

Royal Enfield will soon enter the growing 750cc motorcycle segment as the company will launch the Continental GT 750 in April 2017. The company will also continue to launch a new model every year in order to expand its product lineup and market share, both in India and globally. There have been numerous photos in the past that have indicated that the company is working on a 750cc parallel twin engine in the Continental GT frame. This will be the first motorcycle that will be developed in the UK-based Royal Enfield Technology Centre, which was established last year. In 2015, the company acquired the Harris Performance and its staff, who will take care of all performance and development of the upcoming range of Royal Enfield motorcycles at the UK-based technology centre.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT750 will be the flagship model in the company's product portfolio and will be powered by a 750cc, parallel twin engine, which is expected to churn out 45-50hp of power and around 60Nm of torque. Earlier spy shots suggest that the suspension duties on the motorcycle are expected to taken care by Paioli rear suspension and it will comply the Euro IV emission norms.

Also read about: Royal Enfield launches Redditch Classic 350 at Rs 1.46 lakh

Royal Enfield has a huge demand in the Indian two-wheeler market and will be manufacturing motorcycles in the 250cc to750cc segment in the coming next five years. When launched in India, the Continental GT 750 will compete with the likes of Harley-Davidson Street 750. The cumulative sales in the period of April to December 2016, in the domestic market, the company registered a growth of 36 percent as they sold 4,88,262 lakhs units in last nine months.

The segment that the Continental GT 750 will enter has been witnessing good growth in the past and the Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the present segment leader. We expect the new Royal Enfield to be priced significantly lower than its American competitor at close to Rs 3.5 lakh, while sporting more features. The Street 750 has often been criticised by customers for its visible rough edges and if Royal Enfield can avoid all these problems and get the pricing right, not only would it be able to enjoy great success in the local market, it's exports too would go up.