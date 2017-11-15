Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Interceptor INT 650 to come with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 will come fitted with Pirelli tyres. This will be the third and fourth motorcycle in Royal Enfield's portfolio to come with Pirelli - the Himalayan comes equipped with MT 60 and Continental GT 500 comes with Sport Demon. The Royal Enfield-Pirelli collaboration is now stronger with the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650, recently unveiled at EICMA 2017, being fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp as original equipment tyres (in 100/90 - 18 M/C 56H TL front and 130/70 - 18 M/C 63H TL rear sizes). Phantom Sportscomp is part of Pirelli Sport Classic range, which also includes the MT 60 and Sport Demon models, designed to equip modern café racers, medium-powered custom bikes and modern classics. Tyres of Pirelli's Phantom line were produced for the first time back in 1977 and redesigned over the years to keep up with modern technologies.

In addition, to celebrate the collaboration with Royal Enfield, an expedition of the Pirelli Motorcycle Testing Department has reached, with two Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles equipped with Pirelli MT 60 tyres, the Khardung La Pass. At 5,359 metres (17,582 ft) high, it has long been considered the highest vehicle-accessible pass in the world.

The adventure was realised by Salvo Pennisi, Director of Testing and Technical Relations for Pirelli Motorcycle Division, and by Vincenzo Bonaccorsi, who for Pirelli is the tester responsible for the Original Equipment projects in the Asia-Pacific area.

The Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 were unveiled at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan this year, when Siddhartha Lal, CEO Royal Enfield, said that the company wants to be a leader globally in mid-range heavy weights and the Interceptor brings back the huge legacy of motorcycles back with modern engineering and technology.

Both Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will meet Euro 6, BSVI norms and is expected to make its market debut in 2018. European markets would be the first markets to get these motorcycles in April 2018 and expect an India launch by in the second quarter of FY 2018-19.