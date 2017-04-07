Royal Enfield 750cc twin cylinder motorcycle spied again, to launch later this year

We recently reported that Royal Enfield has been testing a 750cc motorcycle on Indian roads, hence hinting its launch soon in the country. Now, a new set of images of the 750cc motorcycle being tested on streets of Chennai have surfaced on the Internet. The images were taken by BikesIndia. According to the image, the motorcycle gets a matte black exhaust as was seen in the previous images. The motorcycle featured in the pictures carries the same design as the Continental GT, the cafe racer. However, the design may be temporary and the final production model could have a new design.

Image source-Bikesindia

The displacement and power figures put this Royal Enfield in the Harley-Davidson Street 750 territory. The motorcycle is slated to be a flagship model in Royal Enfield's product portfolio and will be powered by a 750cc parallel twin engine, expected to churn out 45-50 hp of power and around 60 Nm of torque. The 750cc motorcycle will be the first in the brand's line up to be developed at the UK-based Royal Enfield Technology Centre, which was established last year. In 2015, the company acquired the Harris Performance and its staff, who will take care of all performance and development of the upcoming range of Royal Enfield motorcycles at the UK-based technology centre. The recurring images of the motorcycle being tested in India suggests it will soon be available in our market.

Image Source-Bikes India

Other images showcase the Himalayan and the Continental GT. The two are to be launched soon with updated engines. The new motorcycles would come with fuel injection instead of carburettors. Royal Enfield is also prepped to launch the Bullet 500 EFI by the end of April.