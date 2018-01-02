Royal Enfield December 2017 sales up by 16 percent: Here’s the bike that was the top-seller

Royal Enfield has just released its sales numbers for the month of December 2017. The company has registered a total sales growth of 16 percent as it has sold 66,968 units during the said period. To be precise, in terms of domestic sales, Royal Enfield sold a total of 65,367 units of its cruisers as compared to 56,316 unit sales during the same period last year. When it comes to exports, the Chennai based manufacturer managed to sell 1,601 bikes outside India in comparison to 1,082 units in December 2016. Having said that, the overall sales for December 2017 stood at 66,968 units while in December 2016, the company's 57,398 motorcycles found new homes. In other news, Royal Enfield had recently announced the sale of 15 limited edition Stealth Black Classic 500 motorcycles that were ridden by NSG Black Cat commandos during their mission to create awareness against terrorism. These bikes were sold out within just 15 seconds. Royal Enfield Classic 350 saw the maximum sales in the company's line up during the said period and it is currently one of the top 10 best selling motorcycles in India.

Previously, Royal Enfield had showcased its Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 motorcycles at the 2017 EICMA in Milan Italy in November followed by India debut at Rider Mania 2017. The 648cc, parallel twin engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 47 hp along with a peak torque of 52 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission that further gets a slipper clutch for easy and effortless gear shifts. The braking to the two motorcycles is taken care of with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc at the rear. An Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) is being offered as a standard fitment.

Royal Enfield will launch its highly awaited Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 motorcycles in mid-2018 in India. A few days back, we had reported that the bookings for the two bikes will commence in April 2018 across the company's dealerships. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be priced in India under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival against the likes of Harley Davidson Street 750.