Rare Lamborghini Superbike proves not all Lamborghinis are good-looking! So bad actually that no one bought it.

There is no doubt that Ferruccio Lamborghini was a brilliant man, yet, what he chose to imbibe in the company was a bunch of strange crazy ideas that Lamborghini could build anything. In the 80s this feeling must have been at its peak with cars like the Countach that may well have been straight out of the pages of a Sci-Fi novel. Spurred on by their brilliance under Lamborghini - under the leadership of French businessman Patrick Mimran- tried expanding their portfolio such that they are not limited to four wheel transport. At the time they tried to build speed boats, farm equipment and in this case a motorcycle.

Called the Lamborghini Design 90, it like most Lamborghini’s tried to push the envelope of what was possible. Although the Design 90 stands testament to the fact that they didn’t get it right all the time. Sometimes they messed up and sometimes like the Design 90 they just caught the metaphorical bull, by the metaphorical balls. The bike itself was mostly outsourced even though it’s strange sinewy bodywork did wear the Lamborghini name. The bike was built by Boxer, now known as Boxer design, and used an engine from a Kawasaki 1000cc from the 80s. The Design 90 has an aluminum frame and a fiberglass body resulting in low weight with a curb weight of only about 200 kilos and good aerodynamics.

Lamborghini took about 50 orders during the launch of the Design 90 in 1986 but strangely only 6 were built. Take a look at it and you will probably no why. Now almost 40 years since it was built, one of the 6 bikes that were delivered have emerged, and went on auction, and even though this was Lamborghini’s only every attempt at building a motorcycle, no one bought it. At the time, 1930s this bike made 130 hp but would you buy one.