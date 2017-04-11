Now possessing a fake driver’s licence could incur a heavy fine along with revoking of authority to drive a vehicle

If you thought of not giving way to an emergency vehicle behind you and could get away with it, think again! The new amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act have brought in a number of critical changes which will now pave way for a safer commute for all road-users.This includes the introduction of 100 percent e-governance in order to eliminate fake licences as well as vehicle thefts. Minister for Road Transport and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari, emphasised on the e-governance of the licencing system, stating, “The aim of the bill is to save lives as a whopping five lakh accidents take place every year claiming around 1.5 lakh lives.” Once the laws are incorporated, it would be impossible for any influential person to manage an 'easy' way to obtain a driver's licence.

In addition to e-governance, the amendment that is passed also increases fines for a number of violations by up to five times. These include general offences, road regulation violations, travelling without a ticket, disobedience of orders of authorities, unauthorised use of vehicles without a licence, driving without a licence, driving despite disqualification, over speeding, dangerous driving, drunken driving, speeding and many other existing violations. In addition, some new set of violations has also been added with this amendment which includes not giving way to emergency vehicles, offences by juveniles, oversize vehicles and aggregators (violations of licencing conditions). Most of the new violations incur a fine in the tune of Rs 25,000.

People with minor disabilities will also now be able to get their driver's licence provided they are fit to drive and altered the vehicle according to their disability. With the introduction of e-Governance, the system would also include the application of online learning licence as well as discarding requirement of educational qualification for use of a transport vehicle. This new amendment would surely be a stepping stone in inculcating good traffic sense as well as management for the current set of drivers.

Also Read: How programmes like Indian Road Safety Mission are improving road safety but a lot is still missing

In the recently concluded India Road Safety Mission 2016, Nitin Gadkari pointed out that there is lack of self-preservation amongst road users and violating a traffic signal or not wearing a seatbelt while driving has become more of a habit on a daily basis.