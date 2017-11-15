Norton Motorcycles, Kinetic Motors to launch 1st CBU in three months, followed by made in India bikes by late 2018



The Norton Dominator and Commando cafe racer motorcycles will roll into India in the next 3-4 months. The Pune-based Kinetic group has entered a joint venture with iconic British motorcycle marque Norton Motorcycles, to build and sell these bikes in India, and to distribute them across South East Asia.

Pune based Kinetic Motorcycles will bring Norton Dominator and the Commando, retro-styled motorcycles to India in the next 3-4 month. The motorcycles will come to India through a joint venture between Norton Motorcycles UK Kinetic Motors under their Moto Royale Blanket that already sells the MV Agusta and Moto Guzzi Brands in India. Norton will start its campaign in India in the next three months with the Dominator and the Commando, which will make it to India via the CBU route. On the plus side, these bikes will be entirely made at the Nortons factory, on the downside, they are likely to be about 120% more expensive than the ones that will launch in India at the end of 2018.

Norton's Commando is likely to be the cheapest Norton for India and might be available in two variants, Sport and the Cafe Racer. The Commando Sport and the Cafe Racer will both use a 961 cc parallel-twin engine that's air and oil cooled, which is likely to make about 80 hp of power and 90 Nm of twist. The Sport is likely to be the base variant with standard fit handlebars while the Cafe Racer with Clip-on is likely to be the Range-topping Commando on sale in India.

If the bikes at the launch event were to be any benchmark then its likely the Cafe Racer is likely to have Upside down front forks with twin-gas charged rear shock absorbers. The Sport version is likely to get conventional telescopic forks.

The Comando(s) is likely to get twin disc upfront with Brembo Callipers, but are likely to both skip ABS. Once on sale, they will take on the likes of the Triumph Thruxton R on sale in India, although in a slightly more premium space.

The Cabon Fibre ala Steel Dominator will be Norton's flagship and is likely to have an eye-watering CBU price tag. And while the Dominator does share its engine and most of its cycle parts with the Commando its sharper styling and generous application of Carbon Fibre make it stand apart. The Dominator also benefits from a much lighter frame than the Commando as well.

The Made in India Nortons will be manufactured in India at Kinetic's Ahmednagar factory and will be sold under their MotoRoyale blanket dealerships that already sell MV Agusta and Moto Guzzi in India. Dealerships. For now, these are limited to Bangalore, Pune and Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities Kinetic assures us, are on their radar.