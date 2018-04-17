Norton Commando 961 bookings open: Triumph Thruxton R rival to enter India by June 2018

Norton Motorcycles is going to enter the Commando 961 in the country the month of June this year. Now, the dealerships have kick-started the bookings for the Norton Commander 961 at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The rest of the outlets take the bookings of the motorcycle as half of the price of the Commando 961. The new Norton Commando will be priced at over Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom). The reason behind its high price tag is that each brand under the Norton Motorcycle has been made by hand and the company believes highly in the attention to detail. The Kinetic Group and the Norton Motorcycles entered as a joint venture into India last year and Commando 961 is the first product that will enter into the country by the two.

The new Norton Commando 961 draws power from a 961cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 79 bhp and 90 Nm. The suspension system of the new Norton Commando are taken care of with the help of Ohlins inverted forks up front along with Ohlins twin spring gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

The new Norton Commando 961 will arrive to India after the CBU (Completely Built Up) route. However, the company has stated that once the Ahmednagar production facility is set up, the bikes will have here via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. The new Norton Commando 961 will lock its horns with the likes of the Triumph Thruxton, MV Agusta 1090 RR and the BMW R nine T.

The Norton Motorcycles will be sold under the Motoroyale brand and it is the same that also retails the MV Agusta bikes in India. Besides, Motoroyale will also be selling the SWM bikes in India. More details on the new Norton Commando 961 to be revealed in the month of June 2018.