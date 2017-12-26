New-Generation Hero Karizma likely to make debut in 2020: Here’s what you can expect

Hero MotoCorp is working on new Karizma models for the Indian as well as international markets. As per a report on Bikewale, the top officials in the company are not happy with how the reputation of the respected Karizma brand has sunk over the years and hence, the new generation models are into consideration. Earlier, Hero Karizma used to be sold in India in a total of two variants viz the Karizma R and Karizma ZMR. While the Karizma ZMR is still listed on the company's official website, the R version was discontinued in mid this year alongside six other models. Karizma used to be a very popular motorcycle when it was first launched in India back in the year 2003. Four years later, the manufacturer gave a sportier upgrade to it and launched the Karizma R. Things were going well until Hero MotoCorp tried something over enthusiastic with the well-established motorcycle. The new generation Karizma ZMR that was developed with inputs taken from Erik Buell Racing did not suit everyone's taste and Indians kind of started shying away from opting for the bike and began looking for other options instead.

Currently, there is not much information on the next generation Karizma models. It will be interesting to see if Hero MotoCorp fits a new and bigger engine or it sticks to the old 223cc mill. Also, expect a new design language along with multiple features like dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), a fully digital or digital-analog instrument cluster and sporty seat. The new Hero Karizma is expected to be priced close to Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will most likely make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 at a similar time when the BS-VI emission norms will kick in.

When we take a look at sales, needless to say, the Hero Karizma is currently seeing a miserable phase. In the current financial year, the motorcycle saw just 289 new homes in India till now while 48 units were exported. For a brand that almost dominated the quarter-litre full faired motorcycle segment in India, the numbers are really very disappointing and hence, the company is now looking for the revival of the Karizma brand.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the Xtreme 200S at the Auto Expo 2018. The motorcycle was showcased as a concept model at the previous edition of the biennial event. The motorcycle will challenge the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 in the Indian two-wheeler market. Expect the bike to come with a competitive price tag of close to Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom).

Source: Bikewale