New Yamaha YZF-R15 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs KTM RC200: Sub Rs 2 lakh fully faired sportbike rivalry

Yamaha has recently launched the new YZF-R15 V3.0 at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. The arrival of the motorcycle has further spiced up the competition in the fully faired sub Rs 2 lakh motorcycle category. There are already some worthy rivals present in the said territory and that makes for a case for this spec comparison. The sub Rs 2 lakh fully faired motorcycle segment is a mixed bag as it offers motorcycle for varied needs and tastes. For instance, if you wish to go for a comfortable sports tourer, the Suzuki Gixxer SF can be a good option for you. On the other hand, if you are one of those who wish to take out your motorcycle on track days on weekends, there can be no better option than the KTM RC 200. Here is the detailed comparison report between the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, KTM RC200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs KTM RC 200 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF Engine Specifications

The newly launched Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 sources its power from a new 155cc, liquid-cooled engine mated thats to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for 19 bhp along with a peak torque of 15 Nm. The closest rival to the new R15, the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 gets a bigger displacement 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine that also gets a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out 24 bhp of power along with 19 Nm of torque. The KTM RC 200 is the most power packed of the lot as its 199.5cc, liquid-cooled motor can shed out 25 bhp of power and 19 Nm of torque. The power gets transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. Last, the Suzuki Gixxer SF is the most humble of the lot here and it gets its power from a 154.9cc engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. The fuel injected motor can develop respective power and torque outputs of 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs KTM RC 200 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF Dimensions

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has the shortest wheelbase here and hence, it can be said that the bike is the best handler out of the four motorcycles here. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has the largest wheelbase and hence, it is the most stable motorcycle on straight lines. The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 has the most generous fuel tank when compared to its competition at 13 litres. The seat height of the KTM RC 200 accounts at 820mm and it is the maximum out of the four motorcycles mentioned here.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs KTM RC 200 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF Features and safety

All four motorcycles here come with disc brakes at both ends that offer a decent stopping power. Except for the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, all motorcycles receive an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and convenience. In terms of features, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is the only one here to feature LED headlamps here while the KTM RC 200 and Pulsar RS 200 have been assisted with dual projector headlamps. On the other hand, except for the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, the three bikes get a fully digital instrument cluster.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs KTM RC 200 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF Price in India

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is now available at the dealerships in India at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh. The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 ABS version will set you back by Rs 1.35 lakh. The KTM RC 200 in comparison, can be yours at a price of Rs 1.74 lakh while the Suzuki Gixxer SF Fi ABS is the cheapest out of the four and it will set you back by Rs 98,928 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). All motorcycles are full-faired and fall under the Rs 2 lakh price bracket but have been designed keeping specific things in mind. If you want a comfortable sports tourer, then you can go for the Suzuki Gixxer SF Fi ABS. The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 are comparatively committed motorcycles and you can opt them if you love sports bike riding. Last, the KTM RC 200 is the most track focussed out of the four and you can go for it if you love track riding to the core.