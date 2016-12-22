New Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 spied, to get new features

The Yamaha YZF-R15 was last updated in 2011, with the launch of the YZF-R15 Version 2.0 and hence has fallen behind much newer and advanced competition. Now though, the motorcycle manufacturer is all set to introduce a new model, which will be christened as the YZF-R15 Version 3.0. The motorcycle is in its last stage of development as recently, it was spied testing in Indonesia. The new model will better the current model in terms of power figures and handling. The launch of the new Yamaha R15 V3.0 is expected to take place later in 2017, and will be offered with a host of new electronics and features such as a digital instrument panel with a blue backlight, LED headlamps, new wheels and a lower pillion seat that will offer a better riding posture.

Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is likely to get upside down front forks, new exhaust and new body colours (Image source: Iwanbanaran.com)

The Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is also likely to get upside down front forks, new exhaust and new body colours like racing blue with grey, red and white, keeping in mind the youth audience in the country. It seems that the motorcycle will take its inspiration from the M-Slaz ( a 150cc sports motorcycle available in the Thai market) like the side panels. A welcome inclusion on the motorcycle will include an ABS system (Anti-lock Braking System) as standard, which will enhance safety significantly. At the time of launch, Yamaha might offer consumers a choice of stickier and more expensive tyres too, which would further improve the handling.

Also Read: New Yamaha R15 to sport significantly higher performance and safety

Although, the information about the motorcycle is scarce, but we expect the new YZF-R15 3.0 is likely to be powered by the same 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke single cylinder engine, tuned to develop around 20 hp and 18 Nm of torque. The current model produces 15 hp and 15 Nm of torque. In addition to power, the motorcycle will be more refined than the 2.0 version. We expect the Yamaha YZF-R15 3.0 to be priced at around Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom.