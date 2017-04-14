New Yamaha R15 v3.0 spotted at a dealership in Indonesia, to launch in India by late 2017

Yamaha unveiled the 2017 R15 v3.0 in Indonesia earlier this year and the production-ready version has bee spotted at a dealership in Semarang, Indonesia. The company will launch the motorcycle in the country soon and the bookings for the R15 has already commenced in Indonesian market this April.

Over the outgoing model, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 will get cosmetic updates as well as a new 155 cc VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), liquid-cooled engine that will produce 17 hp of power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and suspension duties would be courtesy an upside down forks up front as well as a link type monoshock at the rear. As per the company, the engine of the upcoming motorcycle will get forged piston and DiASil (Die-cast Aluminium Silicon) cylinder that is said to be more durable while being lightweight over a cylinder that used conventional methods. The new engine is also expected to improve fuel efficiency when compared to the current model on sale in India.

The 2017 R15 v3.0 will be different from the current model and will receive a number of visual changes which include a slimmer set of LED headlamps as well as LED tail lamps. In addition to the new design elements, the new 150cc segment motorcycle from Yamaha will also be offered with a fully digital instrument cluster, rev limiter light and gear position indicator. The two-wheeler maker will also equip the model with LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, slipper clutch and hazard light.

Apart from this, the new Yamaha R15 v3.0 will also receive a new aluminum swingarm and a 282 mm front disc, although, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) is expected to be given amiss. The R15 will be offered with a choice of Racing Blue, Matte Red and Matte Black colour options.