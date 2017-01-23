New Yamaha R15 V 3.0 details, images and specs revealed, India launch later this year

Yamaha R15 in its V 2.0 avatar has remained unchanged since 2011 and hence has fallen behind the newer competition. A new R15 hence was the need of the hour for the company and Yamaha has finally launched the R15 V 3.0 in Indonesia, following its MotoGP team launch. Key specifications and details about the new R15 are out now and as we reported in an exclusive interview last year, the R15 V 3.0 is faster, more powerful, safer and has more electronics than the current model. We expect the new R15 V 3.0 to be launched in India in the 2nd half of 2017 and it's expected to command a premium of around Rs 15,000 over the present model.

The R15 V 3.0 will be powered by a 155.1 cc liquid-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine, delivering 19 hp and 14.7 Nm of torque. The fuel-injected engine will be paired to a six-speed transmission that will be aided by a wet-type multi-plate clutch. With a light wet weight of just 137 kg, the R15 V 3.0 should be able to post segment-leading performance. Yamaha has also equipped the motorcycle with a slipper-clutch, a feature not available on any other motorcycle in the 150 cc space in India.

The R15 V3.0's design is inspired from its elder sibling, the new R6 and hence features sleeker LED headlamps and a redesigned aerodynamic fairing. The motorcycle also gets a new instrument cluster and exhaust. The chassis continues to be the Delta Box frame type and there are upside-down forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The front tyre is a 100/80 unit while the rear is a 140/70 piece. At 11 litres, the fuel tank should be able to give the rider a range of more than 350 km, although Yamaha hasn't shared the official fuel-efficiency figures yet.

Considering the revelaed details, it's clear the R15 V 3.0 will be a significant improvement over the present version. It'll offer more power and an impressive power-to-weight ratio, which should allow for best-in-segment acceleration and top speed. Some of the specifications of the motorcycle could be altered at the time of its Indian launch in order to keep the cost in check but largely the specs will remain the same. Enthusiasts now have an exciting launch to look forward to in this year and provided the pricing is competitive, the R15 V 3.0 could very well rule the segment soon after its launch.

Source: TMCblog