New two-wheelers perform better than updated ones: JD Power study

The 2017 India Two-Wheeler Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (2WAPEAL) Study, conducted by J D Power, has revealed that mostly satisfaction leads to customers recommending their two-wheelers to family and friends. Out of the highly satisfied owners (overall satisfaction of 904 points and above), more than two-thirds or 70% said that they “definitely would” recommend their two-wheeler to others. On the other hand, only 37% of the highly dissatisfied owners (overall satisfaction below 772) said they would make similar recommendations.

What leads to customer satisfaction is the initial quality of the product, the study also revealed. Customers who do not face any problems with the two-wheeler in its starting life are most satisfied. Satisfaction among owners who have not experienced any initial quality problem (62%) with their two-wheeler during ownership is 66 points higher than among owners who report a problem, 852 vs 786, respectively.

Overall satisfaction is higher in owners who receive an explanation about vehicle's features and benefits during the delivery process. The number of customers drawing satisfaction from a briefing on vehicle features stands 51 points higher than among those who did not receive such information (841 vs 790, respectively).

Satisfaction with the looks and styling of the vehicle is higher among owners of newly launched two-wheelers compared to that of buyers of two-wheeler models that were carried over from last year (846 vs 837, respectively).

Results by segment

In the scooter segment, Honda Activa I (844) ranks highest among executive models. In the motorcycle segment, debutant Honda Livo and TVS Sport rank highest in a tie (842 each). Among economy models, Hero Super Splendor (836) ranks highest among executive models. Bajaj Avenger 150 (846), a debutant model, ranks highest among upper executive models. Honda CB Hornet 160R (858) ranks highest among premium models.