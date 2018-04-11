New TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition launched: Changes and price explained

TVS Motor Company has started dispatching the new Apache RTR 160 Race Edition to the dealerships. As the name suggests, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition gets a sportier treatment but it is limited to the visuals only. The new Race Edition has been launched in a total of two variants. While the price of the single disc variant is kept at Rs 79,715, the dual disc trim will set you back by Rs 82,044 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the price of the new TVS Apache Race RTR 160 Edition is the same as compared to the matte red colour of the standard RTR 160. Speaking of changes, the new most prominent one being the new livery of white with red graphics on it. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition will be sold in a single shade only.

TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition

TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition changes:

- White paint scheme with new red graphics.

- 3D TVS logo on the fuel tank.

The 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition also gets a 3D TVS logo on the fuel tank just like the one that you must have seen on the company's flagship Apache RR 310. Mechanically, there are no changes on the motorcycle. This means that the bike draws power from the same 159.7cc, air-cooled engine that runs the standard model. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out a maximum power output of 15 bhp along with a peak torque of 13 Nm.

TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition 3D logo

The braking to the TVS Apache Race Edition is done with the help of 270mm disc brake up front along with a 200mm disc brake at the rear. As already mentioned, the latter is being offered as optional. There is no ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on offer but we expect to see it in the next update, all thanks to the Government of India's mandate wherein all two-wheelers that have an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have the said safety equipment starting April 2018. The deadline for the already existing two-wheelers is April 2019.

TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition badge

There is no denying the fact that the TVS Apache RTR 160 has become more desirable now with the introduction of the Race Edition model. The motorcycle locks its horns with the likes of Honda CB Hornet 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and Suzuki Gixxer. A few days back, TVS also launched the new Apache RTR 160 4V and its styling is inspired by its elder sibling - Apache RTR 200. The motorcycle is on offer in a total of three variants and it was launched at a starting price of Rs 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).