New TVS Apache RTR 160 4V could mean the end of Apache RTR 180 or a new one: Here’s why we think so

TVS Motor Company has recently launched the new Apache RTR 160 4V at a starting price of Rs 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model brings with it a host of new features that not only make it more desirable than before but also make it stand as one of the most worthy 160cc motorcycles that you can buy in India. Furthermore, the new Apache RTR 160 4V takes its styling inspiration from the RTR 200 and hence, it is the best looking Apache RTR 160 till date. There is no denying the fact that TVS has priced the new Apache RTR 160 quite competitively but it demands almost Rs 5,000 more than the previous model. This takes the price of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 at par with that of the RTR 180. The price of the Apache RTR 180 in India is kept at Rs 82,183 for the standard model and this means that the price difference between the regular RTR 180 and the new Apache RTR 160 is almost Rs 1,000. At the said price point, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is any day a better buy than the RTR 180, all thanks to the new features and a sportier design language that the customer will get at an almost similar price point.

However, it has to be noted that the official TVS Motor Company website is still showing the older RTR 160 model, which means that the company intends to sell the RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V models together. So, in case you think that the RTR 160 in general, has got expensive together, this is not the case.

With the said pricing, we believe that the sales of the TVS Apache RTR 180 might get affected by the arrival of the new RTR 160. In India especially, where they say that if you design a motorcycle well, you have won half of the battle, the new RTR 160 can prove this point well and the appearance of the bike will be one of the reasons behind its selling prowess. For this reason, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V makes more sense to the buyer than the now boring looking RTR 180.

Now only time will tell whether the RTR 180 loses its shine in front of its updated younger brother or not. We certainly see that happening and in such a case, the manufacturer will be left with two options. Either it will launch the updated RTR 180 to keep the interest going or it will bid goodbye to the said model. The former option looks more exciting to us!