New TVS Apache RR 310S spied on video, launch in July 2017

The TVS Apache RR 310S has been spied testing several times on Indian roads and in a recent video, a test mule is being chased by a rider along with a pillion on a scooter. The video shows how the camouflaged TVS Apache RR 310S manoeuvres with ease through narrow lanes with tight turns. Earlier videos have already proven that the TVS flagship motorcycle can attain an impressive speed of over 170 kmph on the highway and this video here proves its nimble handling, which is in line with the company's motorsports heritage.

TVS Apache RR 310S is a fully-faired motorcycle that has been co-developed by TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad. The Apache RR 310S shares its engine with the upcoming BMW G310R and both motorcycles will be powered by a 313 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine. This engine develops 34 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is expected to deliver an ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl.

Watch the video of the TVS Apache RR 310S being chased by a scooter rider here:

Video Source: Brillian Mad

Apart from the engine, the TVS Apache RR 310S will also share its design and styling with the BMW G310R. It will get features such as a twin headlamp setup with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) as well as an LED tail lamp. The motorcycle will be equipped with a multi-info instrument cluster that will display information like gear position, clock, engine temperature, side stand warning and distance to empty.

TVS will offer the upcoming model with safety features like disc brakes at both ends and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), which is likely to be available as an option. We reported earlier about the Apache RR 310S sporting seemingly comfortable ergonomics as opposed to its track-focussed perception. This would make the motorcycle comfortable for everyday riding as well as touring.

The new TVS Apache RR 310S is expected to be priced at around Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and it will be the most powerful TVS motorcycle to be launched in India till date. It will rival against the likes of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3 and is expected to be launched in July.

