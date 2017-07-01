New Royal Enfield Continental GT with 750 cc engine spotted again, to compete with Harley-Davidson Street 750 in India

We have reported earlier about the new upcoming 750 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield's stable that will compete with the Harley-Davidson's Street 750 in India. Now, fresh images of a 750 cc Royal Enfield have emerged which suggests the new motorcycle will borrow its cues from the Continental GT. The larger 750 cc is a new fuel-injected, parallel twin oil-cooled engine by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer. Power figures have not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to produce around 50 hp of power which will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. As per the fresh set of images, the new Continental GT will get an optional two-seat setup as well which is also offered with the Continental GT powered by the 500 cc engine. Standard features include a single seat and cowl as standard.

The new 750 cc Royal Enfield Continental GT will also receive new Pirelli Phantom Sportscomps tyres and will also get disc brakes at ends. It would also make sense to offer the 750 cc with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as most motorcycles in this segment are offered with this safety feature as standard. Apart from the safety, the new 750 cc motorcycle will feature a round headlamp, twin-pod analog instrument cluster and sculpted fuel tank. The motorcycle will use a twin-downtube cradle frame and will get twin exhaust pipes.

Although the upcoming flagship model from the Royal Enfield will share its design language with the Continental GT, it is expected to have a different name. The two-wheeler manufacturer will manufacture the new 750 cc Royal Enfield at its new Vallam Vadagal plant near Orgadam in Tamil Nadu.

The company will first launch the motorcycle in the UK followed by other countries including India. Expected to be introduced by 2018 the new 750 cc motorcycle should be priced around Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. When launched, it will compete with the likes of the Harley-Davidson Street 750.

Image Source: Autocarindia.com