New KTM RC200 and KTM RC390 brochure leaked, India launch in April

As we told you earlier that the KTM will launch its new Duke 390 and Duke 200 in India by March 2017. Now there are images of the 2017 RC 200 and RC390 brochure leaked by Motoroids, wherein the images reveal the updates on both the models of the KTM RC models. The KTM RC 390 gets cosmetic changes and mechanical changes, while the KTM RC 200 receives an all-new livery with graphics.

The KTM RC390 is powered by a 373cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine that produces 42 hp of power and 36 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed transmission. The European model complies with the Euro 4 emission norms, while the Indian spec unit will meet the BS4 emission norms. The brakes are handled by the 320mm disc at the front and 230mm disc at the rear by Bosch ABS system. The RC 390 also receives a host of features such as Ride by Wire and slipper clutch technology. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 170 kg and fuel capacity is 9.5 litres.

KTM RC390 Brochure ( image source- Motoroids)

Another motorcycle, the KTM RC200 has received cosmetic updates such as new graphics along with a white tank. The motorcycle has not received any major updates in the engine and is powered by the existing 199cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that produces the 24 hp of power and 19.2 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed transmission. Braking duties are done by the 300mm disc at front and 230m disc at the rear. It is expected that the company might launch the ABS version of the motorcycle in India. The weight of the motorcycle has gone up over the 2016 RC200 and now weighs 154kg. The fuel tank capacity on the new KTM RC200 is 9.5 litres.