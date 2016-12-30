New KTM 390 Duke spied with Michelin tyres

The new and updated KTM 390 Duke will be launched in Europe, followed by India in February, 2017 and the company has already updated its official Indian website with the new model. Recently, the 2017 KTM 390 Duke has been spotted testing in camouflaged form and reveals that the motorcycle will be equipped with the new Michelin tyres both, at the front and rear as compared to the previous model's Metzeler tyres and a saree guard. The new Michelin tyres will be wrapped around 17-inch cast light alloy wheels and will be 110 mm wide at the front and 150 mm at the rear. The Michelin tyres will not offer the amount of grip, found on the Metzelers but will offer longer life due to a hard compound construction. The decision to go in for Michelin tyres seems to be in favour of keeping the cost in check as the new 390 Duke is expected to be more expensive than the present version. The company, however, might continue to offer Metzeler Sportec tyres as an option to the buyers.

The 2017 KTM 390 Duke will have a fuel tank with 13.4 litre capacity

The 2017 KTM 390 Duke will be offered with a side mounted exhaust, restyled headlamps with LED lights and turn indicators. The motorcycle looks bold with its revised and larger fuel tank with 13.4 litre capacity and new disc brake at the front that is equipped with a 2-channel Bosch ABS (Antilock Braking System). The LED tail lamp, a new digital instrument cluster and different riding modes that can be operated via an illuminated menu switch on the left side of the handlebar will also be a part of the changes made to the upcoming 390 Duke. The company will retain the upside down forks at the front and monoshock at the rear suspension setup from the previous model.

The 390 Duke will also get a new trellis frame with a bolt-on rear subframe and will have a shorter wheelbase of 1,357 mm, which has been reduced by 10 mm. KTM has increased the ground clearance by 15 mm, which now measures 185 mm and will have an increased seat height of 830 mm.

The upcoming 2017 KTM 390 Duke will be powered by the same 373.2 cc engine with no change in power. The single-cylinder with twin overhead camshaft engine will produce 44 hp of power and will have an additional torque of 2 Nm, pushing the total output to 37 Nm. The KTM 390 Duke will have a dry weight of 149 kg and will also feature Ride-by-wire for a smooth throttle response and for more torque when needed.